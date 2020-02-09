|
Freida Kusulas
Freida Kusulas 78, of Perth Amboy, entered into eternal rest February 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Faraklata, Kefalonia, Greece and has resided in Perth Amboy for the past 64 years.
Freida and her husband were the proprietors of the New Purity Restaurant in Perth Amboy for 10 years before retiring.
She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy and a charter member of the Senior Club at the church.
Freida was predeceased by her husband Christos in 1994, and her brother Dennis Spanos. She is survived by her children Dino Kusulas and his wife Sandra of Metuchen, Antonia Savva and her husband Andreas of Colonia, Joanne Kusulas of Perth Amboy, and grandchildren Christos, Paul, Christina, Robert, and sisters Eleni Pollatos and Angie Krousos, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 9:15 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue Fords, NJ followed by a 10 am Service of Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrios G O Church. Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visitation is Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 4-8 pm. A Trisagion service will be offered at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to St. Demetrios church of Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020