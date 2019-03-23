Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Gaetano "Tom" Ladelia Obituary
Gaetano "Tom" Ladelia

East Brunswick - Gaetano "Tom" Ladelia passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.

Born in Sicily, Italy, he immigrated to the United States when he was 14. Tom resided in Brooklyn, NY, until relocating to East Brunswick in 2012.

He was a self-employed coat manufacturer in Williamsburg, a neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY.

Tom was predeceased by his wife, Mary in 2015.

Surviving are his son, Vincent LaDelia, M.D. and his wife Colleen, of Elmira, NY; daughter, Janet Auteri and her husband Rich, of East Brunswick; brother, Liborio "Ben" LaDelia and his wife Rose, of Manchester; sisters, Carmelita Cennamo and her husband, Angelo, of Lakewood, and Rosalia Calandra and her husband, Angelo, of Jackson; eight grandchildren, Stephan and his wife Mallorie, Richard and his wife Erin, Adrian, Robert, Julian, Thomas, Greg, and Jamie, and four great-grandchildren, Parker, Evelyn, Nora, and Grace.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.

Friends may visit on Sunday, March 24th, from 2-6 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn: Contributions, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org) or the , 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834 ().
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019
