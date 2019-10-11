|
Gail D Giordano
Metuchen - Gail Dodich Giordano of Brick NJ, formally of Metuchen NJ, passed away from complications from Diabetes after a life long struggle with the disease. She was 68 years old.
Gail was born in Brooklyn New York but grew up in Iselin, NJ. Gail attended St Cecelia Grammar School, St. Mary's of Perth Amboy High School and Graduated with honors from Katherine Gibbs School of Business School in Manhattan.
Gail wore many hats during her business career and excelled at every task she was given. Later in life as she lost her sight and the ability to get around on her own, she started a new vocation of massage therapy. She helped many clients and added many new faces to her list of many friends.
Gail was a great listener and loved having intelligent conversations on all subjects. She had a great sense of humor and helped to brighten other people's lives even when she was feeling down.
In her younger years Gail liked to go bowling, play music and enjoyed reading. Gail was a diehard NY Mets fan. The best thing in her life was spending time with her family.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Bill Dodich, and her brother Frank Dodich. She is survived by her son, Joseph Giordano and his wife Jennifer and their son, her grandson, Joey. She is also survived by her Aunt Lorraine Giordano, Her Sister- In Law, Ilene Dodich, Her nieces and nephew, Stacey Ramos and husband Andy, Kirstin Dodich and nephew, Bill Dodich and his wife Norma. She is also survived by her great nephews Christian and Jaden Ramos many cousins and many many, forever friends who loved her.
Visitation 2-4 and 7-9 Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Service 9:00am Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 10:15am funeral mass at St Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Cremation will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request to donate in her name to: NJ commission for the Blind
www.state.nj.us/humanservice/cbvi/home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019