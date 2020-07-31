1/
Gail E. Johnson
Gail E. Johnson

Avenel, NJ - Gail E. Johnson passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was 49 years old.

Born in Wallington, she has resided in Woodbridge Township for most of her life.

Gail attended Cittone Institute and was employed as office manager with Eric Bram & Co. in East Brunswick.

She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel; served as a Girl Scout leader; and was a former member of Colonia First Aid Squad and the Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team.

Gail predeceased by her parents, Lisa and George Gillespie.

Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Michael Johnson; daughters, Michelle and Nicole Johnson; nephews, PJ Johnson and Patrick Johnson; and niece, Samantha Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) in Gail's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
