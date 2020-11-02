Gail Lease
Fords - Gail Lease, 74, of Fords, passed away at home on November 2, 2020, after registering for home hospice on August 16, 2020, following a stroke in July. She was born in Perth Amboy on April 13, 1946. Gail was a Bank Teller at the PNC Banks in Fords and Iselin. She graduated Woodbridge High School Class of 1963 and the Fashion Institute of Technology in 1965. She designed wedding gowns and bridal party dresses. Gail taught 3rd and 4th grade at our Lady of Hungary for 2 years and taught CCD at Our Lady of Peace. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace where she was a member of the Choir and the Blue Army. She was a member of the Clara Barton Senior Social Club.
Gail is survived by her husband, Robert Lease, of Fords; two daughters, Tara Coffman, and her husband, Steve, of Jackson; Kelly Lease , of Jersey City; two grandchildren, Abby and Eli; and a sister, Joyce Hilbig, of Dover, DE.
Visitation will be 4-8 pm on Thursday, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will begin on Friday, at 10 am in the funeral home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Interment will be in St. Gertrude's Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Gail's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
