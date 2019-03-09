|
Gail M. Klach
Hatfield, PA - Gail M. Klach, 79, of Hatfield, PA died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Lutheran Community at Telford.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in North Jersey, and has resided in Hatfield, PA since 2008. She was a member of Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church of Lansdale, PA and a member of Presbyterian Women's Circle.
Daughter of the late Marshall and Hanna (Beier) Pearce, she is survived by her husband Robert H. Klach, two daughters and sons-in-law Jennifer Klach and Scott McCormick, and Michele Lee and Tom Johnston, two grandchildren Jeremy Klach and Emelie Johnston.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.Burial will follow in Dayton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Community at Telford, ATTN: Benevolant Fund, 12 Lutheran Home Dr., Telford, PA 18969.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019