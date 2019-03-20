Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Burial Park
South Brunswick, NJ
Gail Mackenzie-Nadonley Obituary
Gail Mackenzie-Nadonley

East Windsor - Gail Mackenzie-Nadonley passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. She was 69.

She was a life-long resident of New Jersey, residing in both East Brunswick and East Windsor. Prior to retiring she was an accountant at Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Gail was predeceased by her grandson, Carter, in 2011, and her brother, John, in 2010. Surviving are her son, William MacKenzie and his wife, Joanna, of Towson, MD; daughter, Kimberly McDonnell-MacKenzie of East Windsor; sister, Laurel MacKenzie of Monroe Township, and four grandchildren, Garrett, Madeleine, Charlotte and Cade.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 7-9 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Cremation was private. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22nd, at 11:00 AM, at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn: Contributions, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org).
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019
