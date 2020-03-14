|
Gail Soroka
Gail Soroka passed away on March 13, 2020. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday , March 17th, in the Mary Mother of God Church, 157 S.Triangle Rd.,
Hillsborough, NJ. Visiting for relatives and friends will be held on Monday, March 16th, at the Hillsborough Funeral Home , 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844, from 5- 8 pm.
For the full obituary please visit, www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020