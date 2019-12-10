|
Gale Patullo
Bound Brook - T. Gale Patullo, age 84, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, with her loving family by her side, following a brief illness. Gale resided in Bound Brook with her husband, Henry F. "Riggie" Patullo, Sr., for more than six decades before relocating to a senior living community in Bridgewater earlier this year.
Gale was the matriarch of her family and was happiest when those she loved gathered together. Always able to see the good in others, she took great joy in spending time and talking with her family and friends, and was unfailingly generous in lending her support and encouragement. She relished in preparing large meals in her small kitchen, keeping her many candy dishes well stocked, and sneaking small bills into the pockets of her grandchildren's coats when they weren't looking. She enjoyed traveling, solving crossword puzzles, tending to her flowers, and the occasional burnt hot dog from Texas Weiner.
Born on May 19, 1935 in South Bound Brook, Thirma Gale Porter was the third of six children—the youngest of three girls—and a class spelling bee champion. In 1952, she married Henry Patullo and moved in with his family where she learned the art of Italian cooking and language from her mother-in-law, Concetta. A devoted wife for 61 years, she remained at her husband's side as his health deteriorated over the course of a decade, selflessly caring for him with compassion and grace.
Gale was a communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bound Brook, where she was married and belonged to the Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of America. She worked at RCA Corporation, as well as the Somerset County Vocational and Technical Schools.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband who died in 2013. She is survived by four children: Cynthia DeFrank (Stephen) of Leland, NC, Henry F. Patullo, Jr. (Lisa) of Neshanic Station, Thomas Patullo (Maria) of Bridgewater, and Concetta Carr (Ernest) of Tampa, FL; nine grandchildren: Cara (Jamie), Cristin (Anthony), Michael (Kathryn), Kelly, Morgan, Ernie, Taylor, Tyler, and Eric; and three great-grandchildren: Mia, Addison, and Silas. She is also survived by two sisters, Shelby and Muriel, and three brothers, Thomas, Roger (Beverly), and Robert, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, followed by internment at Bound Brook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or the Adult Day Center of Somerset County (872 East Main Street, Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807).
Published in Courier News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019