Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Christensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary A. Christensen Obituary
Gary A. Christensen

Branchburg - Gary A. Christensen, 68, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home.

Viewing will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-9pm and Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30-11:30am with a prayer service beginning at 11:30am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ, 08876.

Committal will be private.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Plainfield Animal Shelter 75 Rock Ave, Plainfield, NJ 07060 or St. Hubert's Animal Shelter 3201 US-22, Somerville, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now