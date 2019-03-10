|
|
Gary A. Christensen
Branchburg - Gary A. Christensen, 68, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home.
Viewing will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-9pm and Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30-11:30am with a prayer service beginning at 11:30am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ, 08876.
Committal will be private.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Plainfield Animal Shelter 75 Rock Ave, Plainfield, NJ 07060 or St. Hubert's Animal Shelter 3201 US-22, Somerville, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 10, 2019