Gary "Ziggy" Balon
Sayreville - Gary "Ziggy" Balon, age 68 of Morgan, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 16, surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted son, loving and hard-working husband and dad and was always there to help everyone. Born in New Brunswick, Gary was a lifelong borough resident of Sayreville. He was a 1969 graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School. During his years, Gary played in the men's softball league with the Tumble Inn, Sayreville Bar and Ben's Tavern; and men's touch football league. He bartended for 40 years in many establishments. In addition, he coached girls softball with the Sayreville Athletic Association in Morgan and girls basketball at OLV. Gary was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.
He was employed by JCPL/First Energy for 47 years working in Old Bridge, Hightstown, Union Beach, Ernston, Long Branch and Belford Districts of which 18 years was with DC & M Crews, before retiring in May 2016. After retiring, he worked at Colts Neck Golf Course as a Ranger. Gary was an avid golfer who enjoyed a good day of golf with a select group of guys or playing in tournaments for a good cause.
He enjoyed annual Misty Morn fishing trips with his girls, Keansburg days and golfing with his grandsons, endless walks with Ms. Haisely and weekends with his family and friends being a Grill Master and listening to Polka Music and sometimes even doing a polka or two across the yard.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Jennie (Drwal) Balon. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Pattie (Mulvey) Balon, his daughters Courtney Ann and husband Patrick Walsh of Sayreville, Sarah Elizabeth at home, his loving and always enjoyable and entertaining grandsons Grady Patrick and Shane Thomas Walsh and his adopted grand puppy Haisley all of whom will miss him dearly.
Also surviving are his sisters Joanne and Stanley Pryzbylowski, Joyce and John Wojcik all of Sayreville; Lois and Sol Malo of FL, and brother Richard and Karen Balon of SC; 2 sisters in law Joann and Jeff Sprague, and Donna and Joe Mullane also of Sayreville, and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and loving long-time friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday 10:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with an 11:00am mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. A private cremation will follow. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Morgan First Aid Squad 1960 Rt 35N South Amboy, NJ 08879; Our Lady of Victories Church 42 Main St. Sayreville NJ 08872; or THANC Foundation for Head and Neck Cancer P.O. Box 1021, New York, NY 10276 or THANCFoundation.org. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019