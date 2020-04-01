Services
Jackson - Gary J. Gatyas, Sr., 78, of Jackson died on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at home. Born in Perth Amboy he lived in South Amboy most of his life before moving to Jackson in 2017. Before retiring he was co-owner of Industrial Automated Systems, Parlin and was employed by Air Cryo, Marlboro. A veteran of the U.S. Army he was a member of the American Legion Luke A. Lovely Post 62 and Jackson Post 504. An exempt member of the South Amboy Fire Department he served as chief of Enterprise Snorkel Company in 1988.

Son of the late James and Mary Mikolai Gatyas he is also predeceased by his son-in-law John Newsholme. He is survived by his wife Viola Cinquegrana Gatyas; his son Gary J. Gatyas, Jr. and his wife Wendy of Lopatcong; his daughters Karen Newsholme of Marlboro and Jill Kenyon and her husband Glenn of Marlboro; his sister Priscilla Wojtanoski and her husband Gregory of South Amboy and his grandchildren Dana, Jenna, Keighley, Kendra, Laura, Robert and Julia.

Cremation will be private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta St., South Amboy, NJ 08879 or The .
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
