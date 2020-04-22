Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
South Amboy - Gary J. Montemurno, age 67 of South Amboy, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel. Born in Jersey City, he had lived in Sayreville, before moving to South Amboy 30 years ago. Gary was a devoted and loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his great story telling and his love of food. Gary had a great love of Harley-Davidson Motorcycle and animals. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his mother Cynthia.

Surviving are his daughter Mary Roden, his grandchildren Kenny & Magdalyn Moultrie, his father Amedeo, his siblings Linda Witham and her husband George, Diana Jensen and her husband Erick, William and his wife Charleen, Susan Thasites and her husband Tommy, and several nieces and nephews.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. A memorial service will offered in the future in Gary's memory. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
