Gary James La Patta, Jr.



NYC - Gary James La Patta Jr., 55, NYC, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, of complications from glioblastoma, which was incurable.



Gary was born in So.Plainfield, New Jersey. He attended So. Plainfield High School and managed to work part time for a pizzeria that hired him to assist with a variety of tasks necessary to run the restaurant. It wasn't long before he was tossing pizza's and from then on he knew that was going to be his life's work.



He made his way to the Big Apple, NYC. He worked at various Italian restaurants in NY and NJ. After many years he became a pizzaiolo which is a pizza chef in Italian. It was a skill that he perfected during his life. He was proud of his Italian heritage and if you met him, he surely would let you know it. He lived in NYC



until his illness ended his life.



Gary is preceded in death by his father of the same name, Gary James La Patta Sr. He is survived by his mother Judith Aniunas and his step-father Cas Aniunas. He also is survived by his sister, Annmarie La Patta, who he affectionately called, "AM". He leaves behind aunts, uncles and many cousins.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest and Mary Spisso.



Donations in Gary's name can be offered to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Avenue, Hawthorne, N.Y.10532









