Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
Edison - Gaspar D. Seres of Edison, passed away Friday April 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Budapest, Hungary, son of the late John and Anna Seres, Gaspar lived in Hungary up through College before moving to Edison, New Jersey. Gaspar was a carpenter at Rhone Poulon in New Brunswick before his retirement. He will dearly be missed by his family and friends.

Gaspar was predeceased by his dear wife, Julia in 1989; his daughter, Lisa; his son, Matthew, a sister, Margaret Marton; and his parents. He is survived by his sons, Daniel and his wife Beth of Edison, and David and his fiancé Diane of Edison; a brother Frank Seres of California; his grandchildren Jessica, Leesa, Gregory, Rebecca; along with his great grandchildren, Samantha, Joshua, Charolette and Nicholas.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 4- 7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 29, 10AM at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church, New Brunswick. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
