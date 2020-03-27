Services
1924 - 2020
Gaton Ciallella Obituary
Gaton Ciallella

Hopelawn - Gaton Ciallella, 95, of Hopelawn, passed away on March 26, 2020 at home. He was born on April 12, 1924 in Rocky Hill, NJ. Gaton was retired from the NJ Department of Transportation where he worked as a Mason. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Gaton was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Ciallella in 2008.

He is survived by a son, Gaton Ciallella, and his wife, Donna, of Stamford, NY; two daughters, Elizabeth Travis, of Hopelawn and Mary Ann Cavallaro and her husband, Alfred, of Woodbridge; two sisters, Ann Progocki, of South Amboy and Rose Vrabel, of South Amboy. Graveside services were private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, N J 08863.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Inform family & friends of Gaton's passing.
