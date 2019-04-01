Services
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Gayle P. Lewis Obituary
Gayle P. Lewis

Plainfield - A lifelong resident of Plainfield, transitioned this life 3/26/2019 in Edison, NJ. Mrs. Lewis was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Plainfield where she served in the dance ministry, choir, usher board, feeding the homeless and sick and shut-in ministries. As an accountant she was employed with, Prudential, Chubb and P.L.I Corp. for many years and a member of the National Association of Black Accountants. Predeceased by her Husband Arthur Lewis Sr. , parents Clyde & Julia Fagg, she is survived by her sons Arthur Jr.(Tangi) & Anthony (Wanda) Lewis, grandchildren Anthony Jr.& Altariq Lewis, sisters Michelle & Celeste Fagg and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 7:00 PM at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Plainfield. Visitation will be held Tuesday 6-7 PM at the church. Arrangements by Judkins. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 1, 2019
