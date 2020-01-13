|
|
Gemma Jean Garfinkle
Warren - Gemma Jean Garfinkle, 95, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Parker at Somerset. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Domenico and Amelia (Papa) Lubrano.
Gemma graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1942 and lived in town until 1948.
She moved to South Plainfield where she resided from 1963 to 2009. Gemma worked as a clerk for NJ State Employment Service in Plainfield for 15 years, retiring in 1986.
She enjoyed bowling, exercise, singing and old movies. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Gemma was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 64 years, Jack. She is survived by her two daughters Joyce Carrano of Ellenton, FL, Lisa Reina and her husband, Thomas of Warren;
her granddaughter Michelle Reina, her dear friend and caretaker, Maysel Hodge; and her extended family at Parker.
Gathering will be 4:00 - 8:00PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to Parker at Somerset, 15 Dellwood Ln, Somerset, NJ 08873
Published in Courier News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020