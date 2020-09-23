Gene J. Abate
South Brunswick - Gene J. Abate, 61, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home in Dayton, NJ. He graduated from North Brunswick Township High School and attended Glassboro State College. He worked at Paris Auto and IBM, but spent the majority of his career with FedEx. Gene was an avid New York and Rutgers sports fan. He was also a member of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America and the National Association of Breweriana Advertising.
Gene is predeceased by his mother, Janet (Thompson) Abate, and wife, Charlene Ann (Kish) Abate. He is survived by his father, Phil Abate, children, Jacqueline and Jeffrey, brother and sister-in-law Tod and Lori Abate; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Terri and Jay Tomaszewski; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Gail Kish. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his dog, Riley.
Visitation and funeral service will be private with family invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be open to all, held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury South River Rd., South Brunswick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.