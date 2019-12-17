|
Geneva I. Kearse
New Brunswick - Geneva I. Kearse, 71, of New Brunswick, died December 10, 2019 in Plainfield, NJ. Born in Columbia, SC. Formerly worked for Rutgers University, Piscataway. Predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Bernice and James Cooper and 3 siblings, Diane, Deborah and Robert Hagood. Surviving are 2 children, Vernice Kearse of Perth Amboy and Andre Kearse of New Brunswick, 7 grandchildren, Shaquille, Jamil, Ebony, Andre, Ashley, Kayla and Juwan and 6 siblings, Alphonso, Carolyn, Catherine, Estelle, Jeffrey and Elliott and a host of other relatives. Viewing is 11am-12, Sat., Dec. 21, at Anderson Funeral Service. 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Service will follow at 12pm. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019