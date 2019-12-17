Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Kearse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva I. Kearse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva I. Kearse Obituary
Geneva I. Kearse

New Brunswick - Geneva I. Kearse, 71, of New Brunswick, died December 10, 2019 in Plainfield, NJ. Born in Columbia, SC. Formerly worked for Rutgers University, Piscataway. Predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Bernice and James Cooper and 3 siblings, Diane, Deborah and Robert Hagood. Surviving are 2 children, Vernice Kearse of Perth Amboy and Andre Kearse of New Brunswick, 7 grandchildren, Shaquille, Jamil, Ebony, Andre, Ashley, Kayla and Juwan and 6 siblings, Alphonso, Carolyn, Catherine, Estelle, Jeffrey and Elliott and a host of other relatives. Viewing is 11am-12, Sat., Dec. 21, at Anderson Funeral Service. 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Service will follow at 12pm. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -