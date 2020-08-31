Genevieve Brady
Piscataway - Genevieve (Hunt) Brady, 81, passed away at the Willow Creek Care Center in Somerset on August 30, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late George and Marie (Durning) Hunt, Genevieve lived in South Plainfield until settling to Piscataway in 2012.
Genevieve loved spending time with her family. As a homemaker; she cared for her children, enjoyed baking and crocheting, especially sharing the bedspreads she made and showing others how to crochet. She belonged to the Senior Wii Bowling League in Piscataway and enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City with her friends.
Predeceased by her husband Matthias in 2014 and by seven siblings, Genevieve leaves behind her loving family; daughters; Mary Brady and her companion Steve of Ohio, Patricia Longo and her husband Joseph of Whitehouse Station and Joanne Przyblowicz and her husband William of Florida and two sons; Matthias Brady, IV and his companion Tami of Bridgewater and Edward Brady and his wife Stephanie of Saddlebrook. Genevieve is also survived by five grandchildren; Erin and Ian Longo, Taylor Corritore, Logan Przybylowicz and Dylan Brady as well as her brothers; Kenneth Hunt and his wife Roberta of Georgia and Donald Hunt and his wife Julie of Ohio and by many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the Brady family, services for Genevieve will be held privately under the direction of Piscataway Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield.
For those wishing to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com
