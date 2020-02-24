|
Genevieve C Buczynski
Colonia - Genevieve C Buczynski passed away Saturday February 22,2020 at Center for Hope Hospice, Scotch Plains surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New York City resided in Colonia since 1976.
Genevieve proudly served our country during WW ll in the Navy. She was station in Washington, DC where she worked in the Intelligence Department decoding messages. She attended an honorary Tea at the White House hosted by Eleanor Roosevelt.
She was a bookkeeper for AT&T in Short Hills for 20 years retiring 25 years ago. She was an active member of the St John Vianney and Colonia Evergreen Senior Citizens.
She was predeceased by her husband Walter Buczynski, Sr., her son Walter Buczynski, Jr., her daughter Margaret Castronova, her brothers Edward, Arthur and Frank Murphy, her sister Mary Iorio and her parents Francis and Mary Murphy
Surviving are her children Michael Buczynski , Barbara Bufis and her husband James, Rosemary DeMarzo and her husband Benjamin, Michele Verducci, her 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and her sister Frances Murphy.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services 9:30am Thursday February 27, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a 10:45am Mass at St. John Vianney Church, Colonia. Interment 2:00pm @ Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020