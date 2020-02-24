Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:45 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Colonia, NJ
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Buczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve C. Buczynski


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve C. Buczynski Obituary
Genevieve C Buczynski

Colonia - Genevieve C Buczynski passed away Saturday February 22,2020 at Center for Hope Hospice, Scotch Plains surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New York City resided in Colonia since 1976.

Genevieve proudly served our country during WW ll in the Navy. She was station in Washington, DC where she worked in the Intelligence Department decoding messages. She attended an honorary Tea at the White House hosted by Eleanor Roosevelt.

She was a bookkeeper for AT&T in Short Hills for 20 years retiring 25 years ago. She was an active member of the St John Vianney and Colonia Evergreen Senior Citizens.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter Buczynski, Sr., her son Walter Buczynski, Jr., her daughter Margaret Castronova, her brothers Edward, Arthur and Frank Murphy, her sister Mary Iorio and her parents Francis and Mary Murphy

Surviving are her children Michael Buczynski , Barbara Bufis and her husband James, Rosemary DeMarzo and her husband Benjamin, Michele Verducci, her 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and her sister Frances Murphy.

Visitation will be Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services 9:30am Thursday February 27, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a 10:45am Mass at St. John Vianney Church, Colonia. Interment 2:00pm @ Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -