Services
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Genevieve E. Brown Obituary
Genevieve E. Brown

Middlesex - Genevieve E. (Martin) Brown, 86, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2019. Born in Bound Brook to the late Russell and Genevieve (Fagan) Martin, Genevieve has been a lifelong resident of the borough.

She loved to spend her time as a homemaker and care for her family. A former communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex, Genevieve also had a love for animals.

Predeceased by her husband John S. Brown who died in 2001, Genevieve leaves behind her daughters; Sharon Schwartz, Janet and Mark Wyles and Marlene Zierdt and companion Ron Meyer all of Middlesex. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Corriveau, five grandchildren; Megan and Matthew Wyles and Derek, Kelly and Katie Zierdt as well as two nieces; Maureen Gibbs and Joanne Hauk.

Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm and on Monday, April 1, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 am with mausoleum entombment following at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

To send condolences to the Brown family, please visit Genevieve's interactive webpage at www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 30, 2019
