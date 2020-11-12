Genevieve Joseph Carson
Toms River - Genevieve Josephine Carson passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home in Toms River. She was 89 years old.
Born in Newark, she resided in Woodbridge and Sebring, FL for many years before moving to Toms River.
Mrs. Carson was a member of Mount Zion Lodge #116, Order of the Eastern Star, Rahway.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Arnold Anderson, Jack Orsoe and Charles Carson; grandson, Lukas Sven Anderson; and brother, Russell Doudt.
Mrs. Carson is survived by her children, Chris Anderson and Gail Kovach; grandchildren, Kate Victoria Anderson, Bryan Kovach and Kelly Tuttle; and great-grandchildren, Hugh, Gemma, Stella and Penny Tuttle.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costellogreiner.com
), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731 in Mrs. Carson's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.