Genevieve Keller



Sandy Springs, SC - Genevieve Keller (Winnicki) born in Somerville, NJ on November 1, 1924 passed away at the age of 95 on October 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by family in Sandy Springs, SC where she has lived for the past 38 years.



Genevieve was born and raised in Somerville, NJ. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Thomas N. Keller, her son Thomas N. Keller, Jr., and 9 siblings. She is survived by her loving son Ronald Keller and wife Susan of Sandy Springs, SC; daughter-in-law Carol Keller of Candler, NC; and 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She retired from Ethicon where she held many positions during her career and she was a member of the Eastern Star of New Jersey. One of Genevieve's favorite things to do was yell "Bingo!" She also enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. Genevieve loved life and no matter what circumstances she faced she would always say, "Life is beautiful." She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Parkinson's Foundation.









