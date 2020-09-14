1/
Genevieve Meany
Genevieve Meany

Metuchen - Genevieve Meany, 96, of Metuchen, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living.

Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Metuchen since 1963. She was a secretary for many years for Edward Perrone.

Genevieve was a parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Meany(d.1998); her sister, Marie Wigget; one granddaughter, Michelle Sheridan.

Surviving is her sons, Thomas J. Meany, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen A., of Edison, Eugene F. Meany and his wife, Carol, of Roswell, GA, and Paul D. Meany of Germany; brother Vincent Scassera of Bridgewater; five grandchildren Brendan, Elizabeth, Kevin, Patrick, T.J, and Sheila; two great-grandchildren, Preston and Ivy.

The funeral will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 9:45 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen(costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen, Interment is in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation is Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.




