Genevieve Wisniewski



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Genevieve Wisniewski, who passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. In her 103 years, she was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, daughter and friend who treasured everyone individually in her large family. Born on July 21, 1916, Genevieve grew up in Greenpoint Brooklyn and worked as a housecleaner until taking it upon herself to enroll in school. She married her late husband Frank Wisniewski on May 3, 1936, with whom she went on to have three children: Frank, Maryann, and Fran. Genevieve loved enjoying time with her family, reading, laughing with grandchildren and sharing her culinary talents. Over the years, she treated loved ones to the best homemade pierogi, kielbasa and chrusciki to be had. Genevieve will be greatly missed and remembered warmly with love.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Sister Barbara Wisniewski at the Carmelite Monastery 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave. Boston, MA 02119.



All services will be held privately. Genevieve will be entombed with her husband Frank at Resurrection Mausoleum in Piscataway.









