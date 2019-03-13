|
Geoffrey H. Marquier
Bridgewater - Geoffrey H. Marquier, 75, of Bridgewater, a US Navy veteran and lifelong New Jersey resident, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. Geoff was known to his family and friends as a tireless explorer of the world and a man who embraced life to the fullest.
He was born in Belleville on May 8, 1943, a son of the late Frank Adolph and Gertrude Jeffries Marquier. He had lived in the Pluckemin section of Bedminster Township before moving to Bridgewater in 1974.
Mr. Marquier served in the US Navy aboard the USS Boxer during the Cuban Missile Crisis, Dominican Republic Crisis and two tours in Vietnam. Upon completing his tours of duty and receiving an honorable discharge, Geoff worked for several years for Mack Trucks, and later for the Department of Veterans Affairs at Lyons as head automobile mechanic. He retired on March 31, 2001 after 21 years. He spent his retirement traveling to different parts of the world with his buddies, building a beautiful garden, and enjoying time in Florida. Geoff was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and supported veterans and their families as part of a group that works with the PTSD(post traumatic stress disorder) Unit at Lyons VA Medical Center in Bernards Township.
Geoff is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Michelle Smith; a daughter, Dr. Megan Marquier-Schacht of Washington, DC; a son, David Marquier of Califon; five grandchildren, Christine Zarelli, Amanda Marquier, Carleigh Marquier, Samuel Marquier and Hannah Schacht; 3 great grandchildren, Alexandriana, Lenora and Robert; 2 brothers, Frank and Richard Marquier; and 2 sisters, Cynthia Potter and Kristine Varzel.
Funeral service at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the VA New Jersey Healthcare System PTSD Unit, 151 Knollcroft Road, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 13, 2019