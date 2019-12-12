|
George A. Gatlin, Jr.
Hamilton Township formerly of North Brunswick - George A. Gatlin, Jr. died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton. He was 58.
Born in Livingston, he was raised in North Brunswick and lived in Plainsboro before moving to Hamilton Township 15 years ago. He received a BS degree from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin and was a UAT manager in business process and solutions for Covance, Inc. in Princeton where he worked for over 15 years.
George had a passion for sports, especially football and baseball. He followed the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Rams and was an avid fantasy football enthusiast. He played volleyball and softball and enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia.
He was predeceased by his mother Deloris E. (Romer) Gatlin in 1981. Surviving are his father George A. Gatlin, Sr. and his wife Eleanor of Toms River; two sisters - Donna Santorelli of North Brunswick and Gail Bensinger and her husband Jim of Spotsylvania, Virginia; two stepsisters - Denise Kubisiak and Nancy Hrabar; two stepbrothers - Frank Hrabar and Tommy Hrabar; two nieces - Regina Marie Santorelli and Laura Ashley Lukacs; two nephews - Michael Anthony Santorelli and Stephen Michael Lukacs; many close friends including Ray Tymitz, Gavin Donaldson, Bill Powell, Annie Harris and John McMahon; and his two cats - Tigger and Hobbs.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday at Selover Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019