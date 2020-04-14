|
George A. Strangos
Carteret - George A. Strangos, 91, of Carteret died Monday, April 13, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
He was predeceased by his son, George C. Strangos. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Anna T. (Maida) Strangos; two daughters, Cynthia Richards and her husband, Robert; and Christine Parente; his daughter-in-law, Patricia Strangos; his sister, Katherine Strangos and his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services are under the direction of the Rumpf Funeral Home, Carteret, NJ. Entombment will be at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020