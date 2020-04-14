Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Resources
More Obituaries for George Strangos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Strangos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Strangos Obituary
George A. Strangos

Carteret - George A. Strangos, 91, of Carteret died Monday, April 13, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

He was predeceased by his son, George C. Strangos. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Anna T. (Maida) Strangos; two daughters, Cynthia Richards and her husband, Robert; and Christine Parente; his daughter-in-law, Patricia Strangos; his sister, Katherine Strangos and his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services are under the direction of the Rumpf Funeral Home, Carteret, NJ. Entombment will be at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -