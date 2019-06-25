|
George Anthony Greene
Flemington - George Anthony Greene, 87, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown. Born in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, he resided in Manville for 16 years and then Branchburg for 33 years before moving to Flemington 13 years ago.
George worked for over 40 years for the former Union Carbide Corporation in Bound Brook, retiring in 1998 as an Operations Supervisor.
He was dedicated to his family and was known as Pop Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a CAR guy and loved talking cars with everyone, even if they weren't interested. He also had his own landscaping business that was more pleasure than work. His pride and joy was his one-acre lot in Branchburg where he loved cutting the grass and gardening.
George is survived by his son Kenneth and wife, Liz, of Lake Hopatcong and Cocoa Beach, Florida; his daughter Karen and husband, John, of Clinton Township; his four grandchildren, Lisa Masse and her husband, Josh, Jillian Inapurapu and her husband, Kris, Adam Greene and his fiancée, Luna, and Susan Lang. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Delaney and Nora Masse and Arjun and Kian Inapurapu, as well as two brothers, Richard and William and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to the Flemington-Raritan First Aid & Rescue Squad, Route 12, Flemington, NJ 08822.
Published in Courier News on June 25, 2019