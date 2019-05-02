Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Saviour Cemetery Mausoleum
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kourkounakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Anthony Kourkounakis


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Anthony Kourkounakis Obituary
George Anthony Kourkounakis

Easton, PA - George Anthony Kourkounakis, 67, of Easton, PA, passed away at home on April 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Beau M. (Cheng) Kourkounakis who passed in December 2017.

George was born on December 2, 1951 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Anthony G. and Frances H. (Vavoulis) Kourkounakis.

He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a B.A. in Liberal Arts where he was awarded an Air Force scholarship. He was a member of the Scabbard & Blade Honorary Fraternity and was also a member of the Eagle Flight Drill Team. He was a Flight Indoctrination Program graduate with private pilot rating and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant USAF.

George completed his pilot training and graduated USAF flight school at Sheppard Air Force Base, TX. Next he went on to F-4D Phantom fighter pilot training at Luke AFB, AZ. After graduating from 550th Tactical Fighter Training Squadron (TFTS) he officially became a fighter pilot. From there he was stationed at bases around the world with various Fighter Squadrons including the 13th Tactical Fighter Squadron, the 4th Tactical Fighter Squadron, the 44th Tactical Fighter Squadron and the 34th Tactical Fighter Squadron. He served during the Vietnam War era.

Following his military service, he continued his career as a corporate pilot as Citation Lead Captain for New Jersey Bell and as a Citation V Chief Pilot with ADT. Afterward George became an International Jet Captain for the Gulfstream IV/V with Warner Lambert/Pfizer. Most recently he was a Certified Flight Instructor and Training Center Examiner with FAA certification authority at CAE Simuflite, Inc. George's other qualifications at CAE included synthetic flight instructor, synthetic flight examiner and type rating examiner for the European Aviation Safety Agency.

He is survived by sons Anthony S. and Michael B.; daughter Sharon Carraghan and her husband Shawn; granddaughter Kayla; sister Linda Kourkounakis who devoted much of her time as his loving caretaker.

Services: Sunday, May 5th, calling hour from 2-4PM followed by a Greek Orthodox Trisagion Service at 4PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center Street. Monday, May 6th, 2PM graveside service followed by Military Honors at Holy Saviour Cemetery Mausoleum, Bethlehem, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 W Union Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18018. HerronFuneralHomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now