George B. Schofield



Martinsville - George Bernard Schofield 88, passed away peacefully at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville on September 17, 2020.



Born in Bound Brook to George and Mae Schofield on March 5, 1932, he raised a family in Martinsville, NJ and enjoyed spending summers at his Point Pleasant shore home.



After graduating form St. Peters High School in New Brunswick, he spent his college years at New Hampton Prep and Niagara College, before proudly joining the U.S. Navy. Following his tour in the Navy, George entered into the family business, Geo. Schofield Co., Inc, with his father. He spent his career continuing to build the business into a thriving natural stone distribution company that continues today, with multiple locations in seven states.



His retirement enabled him to focus his time on family and community, where he spend 15 years as a proud volunteer of the Martinsville Rescue Squad, driving for the team up until he was 87 years old. He was so very proud of the work and dedicated members that he served with at the Squad. His retirement years were anything but slow; he planned out each week keeping active with golf, boating and following his beloved grandchildren's athletic schedules.



George is predeceased by his brothers James and Robert Schofield, his mother Mae and father George Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, with whom he recently celebrated his 62nd anniversary, and his four children, Brian, Kevin, Patricia, and Paul. His eight grandchildren, Steven, Kyle, Nick, Bridget, Raine, John, Deirdre, and Ellie will be left with many fond memories of all the time the were able to spend with him.



His family, friends and business associates will miss him dearly, but his mark on this world will be forever felt and remembered by all he touched. Well done George!



Visiting hours 5pm-8pm on Monday, September 21, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Tuesday, September 22, at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to Martinsville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 296, Martinsville,NJ 08836.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store