|
|
George Bache
Dunellen - George J. Bache, 93, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Abington Care and Rehabilitation Center in Green Brook.
He was born to George W. and Gertrude Mayhood Bache in Dunellen, where he had spent most of his life, as well as in Middlesex, and lastly in Green Brook for several years.
George had worked for many years at the Green Thumb Association in Plainfield as a personnel director, and later with Easter Seals of New Jersey in East Brunswick for several years before retiring.
He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dunellen, and was recognized and well known for his gift and ability as a musician, having played the saxophone.
George was a 1943 graduate of Dunellen High School and Rutgers University. He continued his education at Columbia University.
His family includes a niece, Barbara G. Heckman of Green Brook; three great-nieces, Christine Heckman, Lee Ann Miller, and Tara Heckman; a great-great nephew, Edward Miller (Anna); a dear and close friend, Christoph Kenney; and his sister, Gladys Day, who died in 2003.
Private service arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen.
To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 7, 2019