Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
(908) 575-8512
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
Hillsborough, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Hillsborough, NJ
1932 - 2019
Manville - George Brisebois, 87, entered into eternal life on July 25, 2019 at RWJ Somerset with his loving family by his side. He is predeceased by his mother Anna Kupcha Brisebois, father Albert Brisebois and daughter in law, Chrisitine Hribik Brisebois. He was a lifelong resident of Manville and graduated from Bound Brook HS. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, worked for John's Manville Corp. for 25 years and retired from Bristol Meyers Squibb.

George was an active member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy and enjoyed volunteering at Bingo. He was also an active member in the Senior Citizens Club where he ran the 10/10 game. George was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching NYY, NYG , Rutgers football and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports as well. Playing cards, reading James Patterson novels, learning new things on his computer, being a Mr. Fix It, spending time with his family and friends were some of his favorite things.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lee (Day) Brisebois and their four children, Tracy Murray and husband Keith of Manville, Todd of Toms River, Troy of Hillsborough and Tia Boylan of Hillsborough. His loving grandchildren, Kyle, Kurt, Richie, Courtney, Alyssa and husband Ademar, Taylor, Carly, Christian and great grandchildren Madison and Beckham. He is also survived by his half-brother Fred Brisebois of South Plainfield and half-sisters Nancy and Carol both of Florida.

The visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 9:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed a 10:00 AM Liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to: St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 1900 Brooks, Blvd., Hillsborough, NJ, 08844 or to: Manville First Aid & Rescue Squad, 2 South 3rd Ave. Manville, NJ 08835 or to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at: .
Published in Courier News on July 31, 2019
