George C. Gerns Jr
Perth Amboy - George C. Gerns Jr., 71 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, October 5, 2019
George was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. George was employed by the City of Perth Amboy as a Pay Loader Operator for many years. He enjoyed fishing and playing poker with his family. George was a big fan of the New York Yankees and Elvis Presley and he also enjoyed watching wrestling and John Wayne movies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents George C. Sri. and Elizabeth (nee: Munn), cherished siblings Gary, Edward Gerns, and Diane Duffy.
He is survived by his devoted children Shelley Palmer, Jayme and her husband Anthony Cavaliere and Jason Rivera, dear brother of Charles Gerns, Elizabeth "Betty" Bogus and Ruth Ann Gilmore; adored grandfather of Eric, Timothy, Arianna, Jacob, Nicollette, Zacherey, Gina, Stephen Jr. and Jayden; cherished great ~ grandfather of Summer, Hunter, Sophia and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11 am at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will be private. Visiting is on Wednesday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019