Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Black


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Black Obituary
George E. Black

East Brunswick - GEORGE E. BLACK passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Peapack, NJ. He was 75.

Born in Newark, he resided in East Brunswick for 50 years.

George was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran.

Prior to retiring in 2005, he was a chemical operator for DuPont in Sayreville for 40 years.

George was a proud member of the Chemical Workers Union, Local 527.

He was predeceased by his son, Matthew in 1988, and his sister, Barbara Przygoda in 2009.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Tate); daughters, Kasey (Black) Ruggia and her husband, Tom, of Peapack, and Kris (Black) Federici and her husband, Jason, of Wanaque; brother, Hugh of East Brunswick, and five grandchildren, Makena, Reilly, Carson, Kieran, and Emery.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 13th, from 4-8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ()
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -