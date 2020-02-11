|
George E. Black
East Brunswick - GEORGE E. BLACK passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Peapack, NJ. He was 75.
Born in Newark, he resided in East Brunswick for 50 years.
George was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran.
Prior to retiring in 2005, he was a chemical operator for DuPont in Sayreville for 40 years.
George was a proud member of the Chemical Workers Union, Local 527.
He was predeceased by his son, Matthew in 1988, and his sister, Barbara Przygoda in 2009.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Tate); daughters, Kasey (Black) Ruggia and her husband, Tom, of Peapack, and Kris (Black) Federici and her husband, Jason, of Wanaque; brother, Hugh of East Brunswick, and five grandchildren, Makena, Reilly, Carson, Kieran, and Emery.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 13th, from 4-8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ()
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020