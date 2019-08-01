|
George E. Buss Sr.,
South River - George E. Buss Sr., 65, of South River, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Center for Hope Hospice, Elizabeth. Born in Jersey City, he was a resident of Edison for 37 years and South River for 4 years. He worked as upper management of custodial engineer service companies in the New York and DC markets including Madison, Able, Supreme, Bright, and OneSource.
In 1986, he found a friend in Christ who never abandoned him to the day of his death. Through this relationship, he found homes in the life of Abundant Life Christian Center, Metuchen Assemblies of God, New Beginnings Church, Baptist Camp Lebanon, and various recovery groups.
George was predeceased by his parents, William and Lenora Buss, friends Joe and George, and lifetime companion Patricia. He is survived by his children and their spouses, George Jr. and Holly of Muncie IN; Chris and Trish of Sun Valley AZ, and Adrianne and Aaron Fried of East Windsor; his siblings Barbara and Susan; along with nine grandchildren, Ben, Elia, Joshua, Colby, Delilah, Micah, Josiah, Taran, and #9 grandson to be.
From an early age, sexual abuse affected the life of George and echoed through the lives of too many of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.rainn.org. the world's largest anti-sexual violence organization. The family hopes that through God's grace sexual abuse ends and victims experience healing
Following his wishes, George was privately cremated at Boylan Funeral Home in Edison. Memorial will be held in October at a location yet to be determined.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019