George E. Germinder
Fanwood - George E. Germinder, 92, a longtime resident of Fanwood, passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains with family by his side.
Born in 1928 and raised in Elizabeth, George enlisted in the US Army after his high school graduation and served with the 25th Infantry Division in the Korean War from 1950 to 1951. He received three bronze stars and the NJ Distinguished Service Medal for his service.
Upon his return from military service, he bought a house in Fanwood and moved in early 1953. George joined the Fanwood Police Department in 1955 and worked his way up through the ranks - retiring as Captain in 1993 after serving on the department for 38 years. He was a graduate of the Union County Police Academy and attended many training sessions given by the FBI, NJ State Police and many in-service training sessions.
He was a member of the NJ State PBA Local 12 and served in each office up to delegate member of PBA Local 600 of Retired Officers Union County Local 3 of retired Police and Fire Officers.
George will be remembered as a dedicated community member and volunteer to the Borough of Fanwood. He was a member of the Fanwood Volunteer Fire Dept, the Fanwood Rescue Squad, and the Fanwood Lions Club. Even after his retirement and up until recently, he always enjoyed a ride around Fanwood to see what was new, and to "Check" as he called it. He was also a longtime member of Crescent Ave. Presbyterian Church in Plainfield, where he served as an usher, deacon, and Elder. George loved the beach, specifically Long Beach Island- he would be perfectly content siting in a chair in the sun, or on his boat affectionately called ' Cop-Out'.
He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Phyllis, who died in 2011. Surviving are his daughter, Meghan Petrofsky (John); his son Douglas G. Germinder (MaryAnne); his brother, Robert Germinder (Barbara); five grandchildren, Abby, Grace, Douglas, John "Jack" and Luke; four nephews and three nieces.
Due to the current pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date at the Crescent Ave. Presbyterian Church in Plainfield.
The family has asked any memorial donations be made in George's memory to the Soup Kitchen (Valarie's Kitchen) at Crescent Ave. Presbyterian Church, 716 Watchung Ave., Plainfield, NJ 07060 (http://www.crescentonline.org/
).
For additional information or to leave a remembrance of George for his family, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com
.