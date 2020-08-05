George E. Gretch
Spotswood - George E. Gretch, 89, of Spotswood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Born and raised in Binghamton, New York, George settled in Spotswood in 1949. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his service time, he returned home and became a carpenter with the former Local 1006 of the Carpenters Union of Milltown, retiring in 1986 after 30 years of dedicated craftsmanship. After his retirement he continued with woodworking projects and, his many trips to Newport, Rhode Island with his wife. He was a long time communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood, an exempt fireman and a life member of the Spotswood Fire Department and, a member of the Spotswood Polish-American Club.
George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Gretch and a son, Kenneth Gretch.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 8th in the Chapel at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during the service, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com
.