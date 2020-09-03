George E. Pribula
(1922 - 2020) Son of George J. and Ann Pribula.
George E. Pribula died on the 21st of August 2020 in Stuart, Florida. George E. Pribula came to Perth Amboy, New Jersey at the age of 8 to begin his life in America with his mother, Ann Pribula. He was born in Fintice, Slovakia. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Perth Amboy, New Brunswick High School and the University of Alabama.
He Joined the Army and served with the 660th Engineer Topographic Battalion in Great Britain, France and Germany. He was awarded a Purple Heart Medal, The European Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal; He served as a map editor in preparation for "D" Day.
George received his business degree from Rider College. He became a purchasing agent and was employed by Johns Manville and American Cyanamid, ending his career at the State of Delaware Office of Pensions.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy, NJ. 08861 on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 am. Services will begin at the funeral home at 10;30 am followed by an 11 am Funeral Liturgy in Good Shephard Parish at Holy Rosary Church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com