George E. Weikel
Monroe Township - George Edward Weikel, 85, of Monroe Township, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Born and raised on his family's farm in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, George settled in Monroe Twp. after coming out of the U.S. Army in 1955. He was a mechanic for more than 35 years with the former Delco-Remy Division of General Motors in New Brunswick, retiring in the mid 1990s. Afterwards, he went on to work as a mechanic for Baker's Nursery of Monroe Twp. for another 20 years. George was an avid camper, freshwater fisherman and he enjoyed tending to his vegetable gardens. He was also a very devoted fan of the New York Mets and Jets teams.
Predeceased by his wife Laverne in 1998, he is survived by his sons, Will Weikel and his wife Maria, of Jackson and Bryan Weikel and his wife Renee, of Monroe Twp.; his brother Art Weikel of Shamokin, PA, and; his grandchildren, Nick, Gianna, Joseph and Brandon Weikel.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. There will be a prayer offering at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring George's memory may be made to: www.cookiesforkidscancer.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019