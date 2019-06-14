|
|
George Glashoff
Ringoes, NJ - George Glashoff, age 77 years, of Ringoes, NJ, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown, NJ.
Born in Bradley Gardens, NJ, August 4, 1941, son of the late Charles and Martha Wegers Glashoff, George had formerly resided in Flemington, NJ and had resided in Ringoes for fifty years.
He was manager of Gavazzi Goodyear Tires, Somerville, NJ for forty-one years and then from 2003-2016 owned and operated George's Tire Service, Ringoes, NJ.
George loved to farm and enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, PA. He also was formerly a Little League manager.
Surviving are his wife of fifty-four years, Gail Wiles Glashoff; a daughter, Beth Ann Glashoff of 'Ringoes, NJ; a son George C. Glashoff, Sr., of Delaware Township, NJ; a brother, Charles Glashoff of Flemington, NJ; four grandchildren, Kayla E. Glashoff, George Glashoff Jr., Morgan L. Glashoff and Eric P. Glashoff; and five great grandchildren, Jordan, Dakota, Roman, Sydney and Dustin.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Ringoes, NJ. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 16, 2019, 7:00-9:00PM at the funeral home.
Please visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information, or to send condolences.
Published in Courier News on June 14, 2019