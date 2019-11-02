|
|
George Halliwell
Edison - George Halliwell, 89, of Edison, passed away at home on October 31, 2019. He was born in New Brunswick on September 12, 1930. George was a Chief Lineman and Supervisor for PSE&G in New Brunswick before retiring. He was a member of Guardian Angel's Church. George enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer. He hunted in Maine with his cousin Rob and loved to fish. George was a fan of the New York Giants and the Mets. He was a Veteran of the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
He was predeceased by his wife, of 67 years, Rachel Halliwell, in 2017, and a daughter, Donna Casey.
George is survived by two daughters; Denise Halliwell-DeSantis, and her husband, Bruce, of Lanoka Harbor, and Rachelle Ligato, of Sayreville; five grandchildren: Jeffrey, Michael, Bryan, Michael and Dana: three great-grandchildren: Samantha, Gabriella, and Arianna; and a sister, Carol Dell Angela, and her husband Lou, of San Diego, CA.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 4-8 pm, at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840.
A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Cremation is private.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to the or JFK haven Hospice.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019