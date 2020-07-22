George Higgins Jr
Flemington - George Higgins Jr, 85,of Flemington, passed away on July 21 2020 at home in Flemington.
George was born in Somerville to George & Eva Higgins on 12/7/34. He went to school at St Peters High School. He married Theresa (Terry) on Feb 6, 1954 in St John Dunellen. He worked as a Self Employed Arnold Bread Distributor. He was involved in Arbor Fire Hose Company in Piscataway as Assistant Chief . He was a member of New Jersey State Fire Chief Association.
George is preceded in death by Parents George and Eva and Daughter Joan.
George is survived by Wife Theresa, Daughters Nancy Miede Husband Rudy & Peggy Roxbury Husband Rich, Grandchildren Kimberly Arnold, Robert Roxbury, Jennifer Kalis and Erik Roxbury, plus three Great Grandchildren Jacob Arnold, Owen and Evan Roxbury.
The family of George wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr Theresa Saccheri , Dr Dobrescu, and Sherri & Maribell of Hunterdon Hospitce.
There will be a visitation on Friday July 24 from 9-11AM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will take place after the visitation at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com