George J. Alexander
George J. Alexander, age 89, of South River passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Born in South River, he was a lifelong borough resident. He graduated from South River High School in 1948, where he was a member of the basketball team. George graduated from the Rutgers University College of Pharmacy in 1953. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
George was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in South River, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He served as a member of the South River Board of Education. He enjoyed spending time with his family and celebrating many events in their lives. George was a fan of Italian opera tenors and often sang for his family to enjoy.
During the Korean War, George proudly served with the occupation forces in the U.S. Army from October 1954 through October 1956 with the Medical Detachment of the 4th Armored Reconnaissance Battalion stationed in Austria, Germany and Italy. He was a member of the South River American Legion Post 214.
As a Registered Pharmacist, George worked at Bamberger's in Newark as a buyer in the drug department. He and his wife owned and operated Alexander Pharmacy in South River for ten years. George was employed by Bristol-Myers Squibb for 25 years, retiring as Section Head in Worldwide Pharmaceutical Technology. George also enjoyed working as a retail pharmacist at Bound Brook Pharmacy part-time for many years.
George was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Witczak) Alexander, and his four brothers, Edward, Raymond, Anthony, and Clarence. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorraine Alexander (nee Jasionowski); his children, Karen Alexander, Dr. George Alexander and his wife Anita, and Kathleen Alexander; six grandchildren, Alexander, Jordan, and Jillian DiMeglio, Megan Alexander, Benjamin Knudson, and Melissa Dean and her husband Jonathan; and great grandson Sebastian Dean. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
George's family will be forever grateful for the excellent care and compassion provided to him at Parker at Monroe and by the Parker organization.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private viewing at Maliszewski Funeral Home and private interment at Holy Cross Burial Park will take place under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, South River, NJ 08882. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in George's name to the St. Mary of Ostrabrama - Building Fund. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
