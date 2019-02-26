Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonia - George J. Hovanec passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Care One at the Highlands Care Center in Edison. He was 76 years old.

A longtime resident of Colonia, Mr. Hovanec received a Masters degree in biology from Seton Hall University and Doctorate degree in jurisprudence from the University Of Delaware School Of Law and practiced law for many years in Woodbridge prior to his retirement.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents George and Mary Hrenda Hovanec.

Surviving are his cousins, Dona Nazarenko and Roy B. Zarkovacski; and many loving friends.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street in Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
