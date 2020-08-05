George J. Koleser, Sr.
Piscataway - George J. Koleser, Sr. died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home in Piscataway. He was 79.
Born in New Brunswick to the late John J. and Elizabeth H. (Kokai) Koleser, he lived in Franklin Township and New Brunswick before moving to Piscataway in 1998. George was a special officer (1968-73), then became a civilian dispatcher (1973-82) for Franklin Township. He worked for various trucking companies before becoming a bus driver at Coach USA in Somerset for 10 years retiring in 2002. After retirement he drove a school bus for developmentally disabled children at the State of New Jersey Regional School, Somerset Campus in Manville.
He was a longtime active member of the Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist in New Brunswick where he served on the vestry and as chair of the property committee. He was known for his corned beef and cabbage dinners. George was also a volunteer member of the East Franklin Fire Department and the Community Rescue Squad in the 1960s.
George enjoyed hunting and fishing from both the surf and his boat. He shared his knowledge of automobiles, construction and home repairs, especially with his children, grandchildren and friends, to encourage independence and self-confidence.
He was predeceased by his daughter Jill Catherine Koleser in 1987. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Margaret L. (Maier) Koleser; five daughters - Loretta A. Koleser of Piscataway, Judith M. Vaz and her husband Darryl of Piscataway, Margaret L. "Peggy" Koleser of Savannah, Georgia, Nanette Malave and her husband Tomas of Andalusia, Alabama and Donna Malave of South Carolina; his son George J. Koleser, Jr. and his wife Linda of Magnolia; ten grandchildren - Cassandra and Michael Vaz, Michael and Mario Koleser, Jynelle Ruiz, Christopher and Anthony Koleser and Juan, Joseph and David Malave; twelve great grandchildren; and his extended family Sabrina Segarra and Alberto Malave;
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services and burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 189 George Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at cancer.org
.