George J. Mercurio
George J. Mercurio

Metuchen - George J. Mercurio, 94, of Metuchen, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday October 21, 2020.

He was born in Perth Amboy and had resided in Metuchen for the last 54 years.

He was a US Army veteran, proudly serving his country during WWII.

He retired in 1988, after over 12 years as a chemical specialist with Engelhard Industries /BASF in Iselin, prior to that, he had been employed in the same capacity, with National Lead (NL Industries) in Perth Amboy for over 25 years.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Antoinette (nee:Tallarico) Mercurio, who died in 2008, and his beloved brothers; Ernest, John, Ralph, Toney and Joseph Mercurio and his beloved sisters; Angela Kosh, Mary Russo and Rose Mercurio.

He leaves behind his beloved brother Frank Mercurio and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held privately at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hopelawn.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Ave Fords.

To send condolences visit Flynnfuneral.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
