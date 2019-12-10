|
George Jaczina, Jr.
Highland Park - Family Patriarch, 97
George Jaczina Jr passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Dec 8 at his residence in Highland Park, NJ. He was 97.
George was born on August 8, 1922, to George and Mary Jaczina of Fords, NJ. He was a loving and devoted husband of 70 years to Vivian Jaczina (Jean) and beloved father to four devoted daughters Carol Lindley Rose of Bolivia, NC; Peggy Whitacare (husband John) of Bolivia NC; Judy Otterbein (husband Bob) of Sanibel, Fl and Mary Roth (husband Raymond) of Grand Lake, Colorado.
George served in the US Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, VA during WWII where he married Jean, "the love of his life" on January 14, 1945. George spent most of his working career at Chevron Oil Co in Perth Amboy, NJ until his retirement at age 62 in 1984. He loved the ocean and boating and especially loved surf fishing in front of his parents' home in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. In his later years, family reunions in the Outer Banks were part of his fondest memories. He was an avid reader, devouring as many books and novels as he could and staying up until wee hours of the morning to finish one. George was a devoted parishioner at St John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy, NJ where his father was a cantor.
George was known for his bright, creative, engineering mind. He could create, build and fix just about anything. He constructed his own homes as well as his parents' retirement home. Even at 97, he was technologically savvy and always interested in the latest innovations. George was the "consummate gentleman" as well as a "gentle man" and admired for his respectful demeanor. He worked very hard his whole life and admired and respected a strong work ethic in others. He was determined and resilient and exhibited values of duty, honor, loyalty, personal responsibility and faith and stayed true to these values throughout his life. His unwavering personal commitment to his wife and his parents and family as well as his positive outlook on life served as an example to his entire family and all who knew him.
In addition to his daughters, George is survived by his sister Mary Buletza of NJ and sister-in-law Shirley Paul of Alabama. He was grandfather to 6 grandchildren, Steven, Laura, Henry, Kelly, April and Jake; 7 great grandchildren, Andrew, Patrick, Azalea, Soren, Melissa, Johnny and Rebecca and one great, great grandchild, Peyton. He was uncle to 6 nephews and 6 nieces.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ 08873 on Monday December 16 from 3 to 8 pm. A funeral mass will be offered at St. John the Baptist Eastern Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy, NJ at 9:30 am on Tuesday, December 17. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to St John the Baptist Eastern Orthodox Church, 145 Broad St., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 or to The Seeing Eye, Inc, 10 Washington Valley Rd. Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019